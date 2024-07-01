History of Doncaster Grand Theatre with rarely seen bill posters and programmes, and performers of yester-year
Available for £2.50 at Danum Gallery Library and Museum in Waterdale, the 16-page A4-size booklet, with many illustrations, has been authored by Bill McHugh, Culture and Transformation Lead at City of Doncaster Council.
As well as containing people’s recollections of Doncaster Grand Theatre, the booklet tells the history of the Victorian building, current developments and future hopes for its use, Bill explains.
He says: “This work is an important step in considering and deciding its future as an iconic Doncaster landmark. It also reflects the enormous passion and enthusiasm local people have in their desire to revitalise this hidden gem.”
Among a wide range of contributors, several committee members of Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre took part in oral history sessions which are reproduced in the booklet. Among them Ken Waight, who also welcomed the new publication.
“This is an excellent publication that neatly summarises the history of Doncaster’s Grand Theatre, whilst also including some pointers to the theatre’s future,” Ken said.
“The booklet includes extracts from the oral memories recorded on video, from some of those involved with the Grand since the early 1950s and they provide valuable insight to and a record of what has gone on before,” he added.
To purchase a copy please visit either Danum Gallery Library and Museum or Doncaster Archives at Chequer Road. To buy a copy by post (£2.50 plus postage) email: [email protected]
