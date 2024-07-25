Gallery: English Heritage shows off the floral glory at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall gardens

Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster is one of five English Heritage properties across the country with new floral displays in their parterre gardens planted ahead of the summer.

Parterres, meaning ‘onthe ground’, are ornamental arrangements of flower beds laid out in intricate designs and wereoriginally designed to be viewed from above.

Once gracing public parks in every town and city across England, these rare 19th century gardens are known for being labour and cost intensive as well as being technically difficult. Seventy five thousand new plants and have been planted for each re-bedding.

Brodsworth Hall Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster

Brodsworth Hall Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees Gardens designed to be seen from above. Picture Scott Merrylees