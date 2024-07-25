Brodsworth Hall Gardens. Picture Scott MerryleesBrodsworth Hall Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees
Gallery: English Heritage shows off the floral glory at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall gardens

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jul 2024, 00:02 BST
English Heritage today is showing off the floral glory that is Doncaster's Brosworth Hall gardens.

Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster is one of five English Heritage properties across the country with new floral displays in their parterre gardens planted ahead of the summer.

Parterres, meaning ‘onthe ground’, are ornamental arrangements of flower beds laid out in intricate designs and wereoriginally designed to be viewed from above.

Once gracing public parks in every town and city across England, these rare 19th century gardens are known for being labour and cost intensive as well as being technically difficult. Seventy five thousand new plants and have been planted for each re-bedding.

Gardens designed to be seen from above. Picture Scott Merrylees

Aerial view. Picture Scott Merrylees

