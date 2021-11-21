Doncaster football clubs of the past are featured in a new book written by a sports historian

Doncaster has a rich history of football which has been explored in a new book.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 2:00 pm

‘Gone - Yorkshire’s Long Lost Football Teams’ is a new book by sports historian Rob Grillo.

The book charts the growth of the game in the region and covers over 50 clubs from around the county that have, for various reasons, been consigned to the history books.

Rob Grillo, author of the book, said: “Former teams such as Mexborough Town and Wath Athletic are featured.

Mexborough 1922-23.

“Both of which struggled financially with rivals from towns that were far larger than the ones they represented.”

The 330 page book is available in paperback and hardback and covers clubs from Rotherham, Sheffield to Barnsley.

Rob pays close attention to clubs that were linked to local history and how their existence affected the community.

The book features old photographs, maps and other images from the past.

It is Rob’s 16th book.

