Charity walk around popular Doncaster park will raise funds for Parkinson’s group

Doncaster Parkinson’s UK is a group who wants to help support those people.

On September 26 they are hosting a charity walk around Sandall Park to raise funds for the group.

Trevor Henshaw, aged 70, from Bessacarr said: “We want to raise money so that we can do various activities with group members such as pilates, yoga and get special guest speakers to come and give talks.

The walk will be on September 26.

“Funding through the pandemic has been sparse so we are inviting people to come down and pay a pound and walk around the lake with us.”

The event is informal and people can turn up on the day to join in.

Trevor is the volunteer coordinator of the Doncaster branch and is passionate about raising awareness of the group.

With the help of Erica King the group has survived the pandemic and is now looking to grow and help more people.

He said: “There are 300 people in Doncaster that have Parkinson’s but only 100 of them are in our group.

“We want to let people know that we are here and want people to join us.

“There are other people going what you are and we can all support one another and make new friends.”

Trevor joined the group because a close friend of his was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

He wanted to learn more about the condition and how he could aid his friend.

The walk will start at 12 noon on Sunday, September 26.