Siblings David and Catherine Bateson visited the castle in 2000 and got dressed up in medieval clothing.
Siblings David and Catherine Bateson visited the castle in 2000 and got dressed up in medieval clothing.

Can you spot anyone you know in these retro photos of people visiting Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle?

The 12th century Conisbrough Castle continues to be one of Doncaster’s biggest tourist attractions - and check out these photos from the 1990s and 2000s of people visiting the grounds and enjoying the history.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:14 am

Conisbrough Castle is a beloved landmark in Doncaster which many people visited as part of a school trip in their childhoods.

It has a rich history of Norman lords and connections to past wars.

The castle was the inspiration for Sir Walter Scotts' novel Ivanhoe.

If you want more retro content then read Protests of Doncasters past or Heatwave photos from the 2000s.

Send your retro photos to [email protected]

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Learning the history

A group of school children learning all about the local history in 1996 with castle guide Dave Haywood.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Buy photo

2. Wedding

Janet Cottle and David Scott got married at the castle in 1996.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Buy photo

3. Standing Guard

Castle guide John Martin dressed as a knight standing guard.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Buy photo

4. Reenactment

The Civil War Society held a reenactment at the castle in 1996. Here is Rachel Hahn and Simon Rolf in battle.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Buy photo
DoncasterLiam Hoden
Next Page
Page 1 of 3