Can you spot anyone you know in these retro photos of people visiting Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle?

Conisbrough Castle is a beloved landmark in Doncaster which many people visited as part of a school trip in their childhoods.

It has a rich history of Norman lords and connections to past wars.

The castle was the inspiration for Sir Walter Scotts' novel Ivanhoe.

1. Learning the history A group of school children learning all about the local history in 1996 with castle guide Dave Haywood. Photo: Steve Taylor Buy photo

2. Wedding Janet Cottle and David Scott got married at the castle in 1996. Photo: Steve Taylor Buy photo

3. Standing Guard Castle guide John Martin dressed as a knight standing guard. Photo: Steve Taylor Buy photo

4. Reenactment The Civil War Society held a reenactment at the castle in 1996. Here is Rachel Hahn and Simon Rolf in battle. Photo: Steve Taylor Buy photo