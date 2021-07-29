Can you spot anyone you know in these retro photos of people visiting Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle?
The 12th century Conisbrough Castle continues to be one of Doncaster’s biggest tourist attractions - and check out these photos from the 1990s and 2000s of people visiting the grounds and enjoying the history.
Conisbrough Castle is a beloved landmark in Doncaster which many people visited as part of a school trip in their childhoods.
It has a rich history of Norman lords and connections to past wars.
The castle was the inspiration for Sir Walter Scotts' novel Ivanhoe.
