Brodsworth Hall revealed as one of the best historical gardens to visit in this July's heatwave

And in at number at number nine is Brodsworth Hall which proved its popularity with 3,267 hashtags on Instagram.

Brodsworth Hall is one of England‘s most complete surviving Victorian country houses and has remained almost unchanged since the 1860s. Not only has Victorian life been

‘conserved as found’ at Brodsworth Hall, but the estate’s pleasure gardens have been restored, boasting a unique rose garden.

Brodsworth Hall

The pleasure gardens – stretching six hectares wide – reflect the house’s Italianate style and boast spacious lawns and terraces with marble steps.

Elsewhere on the list is Kew Gardens, Down House – the former home of English naturalist Charles Darwin, and at number one is Stourhead, a prominent British stately home set

in the Wiltshire countryside which is now run by the National Trust.