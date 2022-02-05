Children from Sprotbrough school Richmond Hill were read stories from older pupils Tamara Ball and Rhea Harvey from Hunger Hill in 1998.
Children from Sprotbrough school Richmond Hill were read stories from older pupils Tamara Ball and Rhea Harvey from Hunger Hill in 1998.

Are you one of the people in our retro gallery of photos from a Doncaster suburb in the 1990s and 2000s?

Take a look through this collection of images taken in a Doncaster village decades ago and see if you can spot anyone that you know.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 12:10 pm

Sprotbrough is a large village with a population of over 12,000.

Click through this article to see photos of people who lived there in the 1990s and the 2000s.

If you want more retro content, see if you can spot anyone you know from Scawsby or take a virtual visit to Doncaster beauty salons from the past.

1. Award winning flowers

Elizabeth Stocks aged nine with the award winning flowers grown by Malcolm Ellis in Sprotbrough.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

2. Apple Tree Nursery

Mp Caroline Flint and Education Minister Charles Clarke at the Apple Tree Nursery on Main Street, Sprotbrough, 1999.

Photo: R Ingram

Photo Sales

3. New bus stop

Cllr Marie Lane with the brand new bus stop installed in Sprotbrough in 1999.

Photo: R Ingram

Photo Sales

4. Cricket team

The Sprotbrough Cricket team in 1998 before a match with Finningley.

Photo: R Ingram

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5