Surjit Duhre laying a wreath on the behalf of the Black Minorities Community Group, 2006.
Are you one of the people featured in this photo gallery of Remembrance Days in Doncaster in the 1990s and 2000s?

We have put together a collection of photos from decades past showing commemorative events in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:10 pm

Remembrance Sunday falls on the Sunday nearest to Armistice Day – November 11 – every year.

Click through this article to see photos of past Remembrance Sunday events in Doncaster.

1. HMV

Poppy appeal at Doncaster's HMV in 2003. Philip Burton, Ray Nortrop and Lesley Garrett.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. War memorial

Memorial Service at the Doncaster war memorial in 1998.

Photo: R Ingram

3. Mayor

Mayor Yvonne Woodcock at the Remembrance Day service in Doncaster, 1998.

Photo: R Ingram

4. Funeral directors

The Co-op Funeral Care's Shaun Varley and Ian Smith setting up a poppy display in 2004.

Photo: Steve Taylor

