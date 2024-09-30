Zinnia, 9, from Doncaster meets HRH The Princess Royal at Spinal Injuries Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zinnia Amaefule from Edlington Victoria Academy in Doncaster met HRH The Princess Royal as part of Spinal Injuries Association’s 50th year celebrations.

Zinnia first became involved with Spinal Injuries Association after winning a poster competition run by the charity and children’s author Brian Abram.

The competition, which encouraged children to let their imaginations run wild as they designed the world’s fastest wheelchair, was part of the charity’s 50th year celebrations.

Zinnia was given the opportunity to meet The Princess Royal at the charity’s 50th year celebration event.

HRH The Princess Royal is introduced to competition winner Zinnia Amaefule.

As the charity’s royal patron since 1984, The Princess Royal joined the charity at their head office, alongside its members, supporters, medal-winning Paralympians, and ambassadors including Jonathan Goodwin and Amanda Abington. Zinnia presented The Princess Royal with some flowers as she left.

Brian Abram, who is spinal cord injured and a full-time wheelchair user following a cycling accident, designed the poster competition alongside Spinal Injuries Association to teach the children about disability and wheelchair users.

He has so far visited 171 schools and seen over 30,000 children, reading from his books ‘The Adventures of Grandad Wheels’.

Zinnia said: “I’m happy and excited because I’ve never met a princess before. I can’t believe it!”

Zinnia’s mum, Enith Alwelchue, said: “Ever since I came to this country, I haven’t been to any events like this. I’m so happy and I’m so proud of my daughter for making it possible for me to be here at this lovely celebration and meet The Princess Royal.”

Zinnia’s teacher, Emily Clark, said: “It’s been a very enjoyable day. It’s been really nice to get to meet such a diverse range of people and we’ve got to meet loads of people who we didn’t know before we came here.

"We got to meet The Princess Royal and share the fantastic work that Zinnia’s done, and we’re very proud and privileged to be a part of the event.”

*Spinal Injuries Association is the expert guiding voice for people affected by spinal cord injury and the hundreds of thousands of people who are their families, friends and carers. Every day twelve people sustain a spinal cord injury -4400 additional cases per year.