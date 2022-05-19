Rachel introduced monthly Bumps, Buggies and Little Walkers guided walks - with treasure hunts – at Wheatley’s Sandall Park after learning that parents living in the local area were concerned about how to help their children maintain a healthy weight.

Rachel, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “I completed a health needs assessment in my placement area which highlighted three health concerns – healthy weight, and healthy teeth in children aged from birth to five years old and sustained breastfeeding beyond six weeks. I presented these health needs to the local community at Wheatley Family Hub and via social media. Healthy weight came out as the issue that was most important to the community.

Pictured are parents and children enjoying one of Rachel’s organised walks

“I set up the walks to support parents in helping their children maintain a healthy outlook by making exercise a normal part of their lives. The walks promote fitness, are good for mental health, and are a way for parents and carers to meet new people in a friendly environment.

“I have been supported by the family hub, a local community connector called Ian, and another local volunteer called Ruth.

“Feedback has been really positive, so I plan to run the walks through the summer until I leave for a new job in Sheffield, when I hope the family hub and volunteers will continue with them.”

*Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.