Yorkshire Star Wars fans raise £10,000 to support people with brain injuries.

A group of local Star Wars enthusiasts has raised £10,000 for Brainkind, the UK’s leading charity helping people to thrive after a brain injury.

The group – known as Phoenix Squad – handed over a cheque for the £10,000 on Sunday 22 June at the Brainkind Neurological Centre in York, an innovative, purpose-built hospital providing specialist assessment and rehabilitation to people with acquired brain injuries and other neurological conditions.

The Yorkshire-based Star Wars fans, who dress in realistic, movie-accurate costumes and raise money for good causes, nominated Brainkind as their Charity of the Year in 2024.

Since then, the group has been out and about raising funds across the region. Over the last 12 months, Phoenix Squad has appeared 50 times across 19 venues and events in York, Leeds, Halifax, Castleford, Bradford, Doncaster, Hornsea, Bridlington, and Brighouse.

In total, Phoenix Squad spent around 284 hours raising awareness and money for Brainkind. This important work will help the charity in its mission to enable people to thrive after a brain injury through person-centred care.

Phil Blackburn, a member of Phoenix Squad, said: “When we set up Phoenix Squad, we wanted to choose a charity to support. We visited Daniel Yorath House in Garforth to meet the Brainkind team and we saw their inspiring work first-hand.

“It has been incredible to see the difference they make in people’s lives, and we are delighted to have raised £10,000 for Brainkind as our Charity of the Year.”

Richard Barwick, Fundraising Officer at Brainkind, added: “We’re so grateful to Phoenix Squad for giving up their free time to raise money for Brainkind. Donations like these can make a real difference to people living with brain injuries or other neurological conditions, helping them to live healthier, happier, more independent lives.

“The £10,000 raised will enable Brainkind to enrich the lives of the people we support through meaningful, engaging social activities.”