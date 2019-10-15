Yorkshire Air Ambulance flies 8,000th patient to hospital
Yorkshire Air Ambulance is celebrating a major milestone after flying its 8,000th patient to hospital.
The life-saving charity, which relies on the generosity of the public and sponsors to keep flying, first took to the skies in October 2000.
It announced today that last weekend it had flown its 8,000th patient to hospital.
“It is thanks to your support that we have been able to fly all these patients to major trauma centres and assist many other incredible emergency services in the region treating patients who require rapid emergency treatment,” said the charity.
“Thank you for keeping us flying over Yorkshire.”
Supporters were quick to celebrate the achievement.
Sharon Mitchell wrote: “Amazing people run this service. You all deserve more recognition than you get. Thank you.”
Valerie Baskerville commented: “This is a very special service and I am happy to support it. Well done all of you!
And Margaret Ruston said: “Hoping to keep you flying for many years to come. Proud to support you and your fantastic service.”
Yorkshire Air Ambulance must raise £12,000 per day – or around £4.4 million a year – to ensure its two helicopters and team of paramedics can continue to reach those who need its help.
It serves a population of around five million people spread across four million acres, with its helicopters operating from The Nostell Priory Estate near Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk.
For more about the charity, and to donate, visit yorkshireairambulance.org.uk.