Worried NHS staff hit out as Doncaster hospitals face £50 million financial crisis

Worried NHS staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary say they fear the safety of patients and their jobs after it was revealed the hospital Trust is facing a £50 million financial crisis.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust faces a deficit of £50.1m by next March – and staff at the crumbling Armthorpe Road hopsital fear another difficult winter lies in wait.

One concerned member of staff, who asked not to be named, said: “As the Trust faces a critical financial crisis we are profoundly concerned about the escalating impact on patient care and staff well-being – it is an untenable situation that demands immediate action.

"Our concerns are compounded by the approaching winter months, which traditionally bring increased demand on our services.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary faces a £50m financial crisis, with staff claiming cuts will put patients at risk.

"The current financial strain has necessitated cuts to agency and bank staffing, further exacerbating critical staff shortages. These reductions are creating substantial gaps in our workforce, jeopardising patient safety and compromising the quality of care we are able to provide."

Trust documents seen by the Free Press state: “Like many providers across the NHS, the Trust is facing a significant financial challenge in the fiscal year 2024/25.

“In the first quarter of this year, our financial performance has, unfortunately, not met expectations. If current trends continue, we are projected to exceed our planned deficit of £26.2 million, potentially leading to a total deficit of £50.1 million by the end of March 2025.”

NHS South Yorkshire is currently under review by NHS England due to the unexpected financial deficit in May and June 2024.

Local NHS organisations are working with NHS England and external consultants to address overspending and financial pressures, the document added.

It added: “As a Trust, we are also underperforming, with a projected overspend of £23.9 million, leading to a forecast total deficit of £50.1 million by March 2025.

“This financial strain is driven by a shortfall in income, overspending on pay costs, increased costs of clinical supplies, and under-delivery of the Cost Improvement Programme.”

“It is essential that, with any actions taken, we balance safety, quality, and finance, ensuring that all three run in tandem and complement each other.”

It added: “Key actions include maximising theatre and outpatient throughput, revitalising the Cost Improvement Programme (CIP), reducing temporary staffing costs, and cutting non-essential spending.”

“Enhanced financial controls, including stricter governance and oversight, are being implemented to manage the deficit.

“Failure to control finances may lead to cash shortages, borrowing difficulties, and external scrutiny.”

The report continued: “Our financial plan for 2024/25 aims to save £22.1 million, but the difficult economic climate leaves us with no additional funds for unexpected costs and very limited reserves.

"Last year, the Trust had to use £12 million from reserves, which are now fully depleted.”

It also stated that there had been a £13.3m overspend on pay with an overspend on clinical supplies and drugs by £8.2m.

A jobs vacancy freeze has been implemented along with Trust-wide halt on hospitality, non-essential courses, training, and conferences.

The report added: “If we do not take immediate action to meet our planned deficit figure, we may face several severe consequences:

“The Trust could run out of cash, severely limiting our ability to operate effectively and meet ongoing financial commitments.

“Capital investment projects could be stopped, delaying essential improvements and upgrades needed to maintain and enhance patient care.

“We may struggle to pay suppliers on time, leading to delays in receiving critical supplies and services. This would further compound operational challenges, including delays in patient care and reduced service capacity.

“Poor financial performance could trigger external intervention and increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies, leading to a loss of autonomy and potentially more stringent financial controls imposed on the Trust.

It added: “Our focus on achieving financial targets should never come at the expense of patient safety and quality care. These two priorities must go hand in hand. By managing our resources effectively, we can continue to provide the highest standards of care while also ensuring the Trust’s financial health.

“Every action counts: Small changes can lead to significant improvements. Whether it’s identifying cost-saving opportunities, improving efficiency, or reducing waste, your contributions can make a real difference. By working together and sharing ideas, we can strengthen our Trust’s financial position without compromising the care we provide.

“The bottom line is this: We have the power to make a significant impact on our Trust’s financial health and, more importantly, on the care we provide to our patients. By coming together, sharing ideas, and staying focused on our goals, we can navigate these challenges successfully and control our own destiny.

“Every one of us plays a vital role in this journey. Whether it’s through tightening controls, identifying cost-saving opportunities, or simply making small changes in our day-to-day work, your efforts are crucial. Let’s harness our collective energy and creativity to meet our targets, secure our financial stability, and ensure that we continue delivering outstanding care.”

The member of staff told the Free Press: “The decision to freeze new vacant positions, rather than addressing staffing needs, disproportionately impacts our ability to deliver effective care and places an additional burden on our existing staff.

"This freeze is both unfair and counterproductive, as it undermines efforts to alleviate staffing pressures and address the underlying issues.”

They have also called for Chief Executive Richard Parker to stand down over the financial crisis, adding: “New leadership is urgently needed to address the financial crisis, restore confidence among staff and stakeholders, and ensure that we can effectively manage the upcoming winter pressures. This change is essential not only to stabilise the Trust but also to enhance the quality of care provided to our patients.”

One senior nurse, who also asked not to be named, said: “The persistent financial mismanagement and lack of decisive leadership have significantly eroded staff morale. The ongoing strain of operating under these conditions, coupled with inadequate support and resources, has led to a work environment characterized by stress and frustration. Staff members feel undervalued and unsupported, which undermines their ability to perform effectively and deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve.

"As we approach the winter months, our staffing levels are critically insufficient. The necessary cuts to agency and bank staffing, combined with the freeze on new vacancies, have exacerbated an already dire situation.

"The combination of staff shortages and financial constraints has led to significant challenges in maintaining patient safety. The reduced workforce and inadequate resources have created gaps in care delivery, increasing the likelihood of errors and compromising patient outcomes. Our ability to respond promptly to patient needs is severely hampered, and the overall quality of care is at risk.

“Financial difficulties have resulted in persistent issues with the availability and quality of essential supplies. These shortages hinder our ability to deliver the care our patients require and exacerbate the challenges faced by our already overstretched staff.

"The current situation is untenable and requires immediate action. It is essential that we address these issues to restore staff morale, ensure patient safety, and improve the quality of care.

Leadership changes are necessary to bring about effective solutions and support for both staff and patients."

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust said that the Trust had had an underlying deficit since 2016 which it had significantly reduced prior to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and added: “The Trust is actively implementing a comprehensive recovery plan to address the current financial challenges.

“We are focusing on key areas such as increasing theatre and outpatient activity, revitalising our Cost Improvement Programme, and reducing expenses on clinical supplies where possible.

“Additionally, we are tightening financial controls and reviewing non-essential spending to ensure that every penny is used effectively to support patient care.

“Our priority remains delivering the highest quality care for our patients which has to be underpinned by financial stability. We are confident that by making necessary adjustments now we can significantly reduce our forecasted deficit and continue to support health and care services across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.”