World Mental Health Day: Doncaster woman with fear of blood and needles speaks out

A Doncaster woman, with a severe phobia of needles, blood, and trips to the dentist, has bravely shared her story for World Mental Health Day as she overcomes her fears through therapy.

61-year-old Julie Holland, from Edenthorpe, is currently undergoing treatment with Doncaster Talking Therapies, a free, confidential, NHS service, which offers support for common mental health conditions such as stress, depression, anxiety and phobias.

Julie, who is part-way through her sessions, has taken to vlogging her experience to help her document how far she has come – and in a bid to inspire others to get the support they might need.

Julie said: “For as long as I can remember in my adult life, I’ve had a phobia of blood, needles, vaccinations, blood tests – and feel complete terror at the thought of a trip to the dentist. Appointments cause me a great deal of panic.

“I realised that these phobias actually have a really big impact on my life and that I needed to take some action. So, I self-referred to Talking Therapies. I was really surprised that the wait times weren’t too long, and I have started my CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) treatment.

“I’ve decided to document my journey so I can see for myself the progress that I make.

"I also hope it will give others the confidence to sign up for support themselves, because there is help out there and you don’t have to struggle on your own with mental health issues. It’s good to talk and to get professional support.”

The videos, which are being launched on 10 October as part of World Mental Health Day 2025, can be watched on the service’s social media pages.

Search ‘RDaSH Talking Therapies’ on Facebook, Instagram or X to keep up to date with Julie’s journey.

Mike Smith, Service Manager for Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber (RDaSH) NHS Talking Therapies, said: “We’re so thankful to Julie for sharing her journey with everyone.

"We hope people will get a real insight into what treatment with us is like, and how it can have such a positive impact for those struggling with common mental health problems.

“If you’re struggling with symptoms such as low mood, worry, anxiety, feeling helpless or hopeless, feeling tearful, or are no longer doing things you would normally enjoy, these are key signs that you might benefit from some support.

“We have a team of brilliant therapists who can help you to get back to feeling like yourself again.”

The Doncaster Talking Therapies team will also be out and about in the city on World Mental Health Day (10 October), alongside Primary Care Doncaster’s Vincent Van-Cough health bus.

"The usual drop-in GP appointments will be on offer to patients in Thorne and Rossington, while a pop-up stand will be providing information on the mental health support Talking Therapies can offer.

Doncaster Talking Therapies provides free, effective, confidential treatment for anyone over the age of 18, who is struggling with common signs and symptoms of common mental health conditions such as stress, depression, anxiety, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and panic.

The service also offers specialist support for those who are struggling with their mental health due to a long-term physical health condition.

Optional employment support is available to patients who are accessing treatment, too. The team can support people to find, remain in or return to work.

Talking Therapies can be accessed face to face at venues across Doncaster, over the phone, or via video call and text messaging.

Doncaster residents can sign up for support themselves by completing an online self-referral form at rdash.nhs.uk/services/nhs-talking-therapies/ or by calling 03000 211 556.