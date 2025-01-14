Win big and support your local hospital with the DBTH Charity Lottery.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sign-ups are now open for the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity Lottery, offering local people the chance to win up to £25,000 while supporting vital projects at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital.

Joining is simple and quick – visit https://dbthcharity.co.uk/join-the-dbth-charity-lottery/ and fill out the online form in just a few minutes.

Membership is £5 per month, and the first draw will take place in February 2025 and follow weekly.

Players are assigned a unique six-digit number, with weekly draws every Saturday and eight bonus draws annually (60 draws per year).

Prizes include £25,000 for matching six numbers, £1,000 for matching five numbers, £100 for matching four numbers, and £10 for matching three numbers. Winning numbers will be announced weekly on the DBTH Charity website and shared on the Trust’s social media platforms.

All proceeds from the lottery will directly benefit projects that enhance patient care, colleague wellbeing, and hospital facilities.

DBTH Charity has previously funded a surgical robot, a bereavement suite and several garden spaces for patients, families, and colleagues to enjoy.

Duncan Batty, Head of Charity, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to launch the DBTH Charity Lottery. Every ticket purchased will contribute to improving care and services for patients and families in Doncaster, Bassetlaw, and beyond.

"This is an easy, fun, and impactful way to give back to your local hospitals while also being in with a chance to win fantastic prizes. We encourage everyone in the community to get involved and help make a real difference.”

To join the DBTH Charity Lottery, visit https://dbthcharity.co.uk/join-the-dbth-charity-lottery/

For further information, contact the DBTH Charity team on [email protected]