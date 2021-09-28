Where can I get a haircut in Doncaster? Doncaster's best eight barbers

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the barbers across Doncaster and deduced which ones make the cut for our top eight.

With so many to choose from, there were some difficult omissions – but, if anything, this just shows how great the ones that made the list are.

Did we miss anywhere out? If so, let us know!

1. Apothecary 87 Apothecary 87, Woodfield Park, Hyssop Court, Cherry Tree Way, Tickhill Road, DN4 8QN. Rating: 5/5 (based on 102 Google Reviews). "Absolutely delighted with the job they've done today. Great customer service and a really, really nice cut!" Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Bloww Bloww, 7 East Laith Gate, DN1 1JG. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 100 Google Reviews). "First visit to this place and I'm totally in love. Very nice people." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. SiR Barbers SiR Barbers, 17 Clay Lane, Livingstone Avenue, DN2 4SA. RAting: 4.6/5 (based on 75 Google Reviews). "Fantastic service as always. Friendly, professional and always get a great haircut." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Marlene's Marlene's, Caroline's Corner, York Road, DN5 8JH. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 37 Google Reviews). "The best barbers shop around - top quality service." Photo: Google Photo Sales