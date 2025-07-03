Well-being walking group celebrates its third anniversary in Doncaster.

A well-being walking group is this weekend celebrating its third anniversary in Doncaster.

The group was set up by Councillor Bob Anderson, who covers the Rossington, Bawtry and Austerfield ward, after listening to feedback from residents.

He took his lead walker training and in July 2022 set up the first of the walks.

He said: “15 people turned up that day and we regulary get around 20 walkers.

“The walks are every other Sunday, around five miles round trip, always stopping for a coffee and toilet break and, most importantly, accessible for everyone we have four designated routes.

“We have all ages attend and residents on mobility scooters, in wheelchairs. and parents pushing prams attend. which is fantastic.”

He continued: “The group is so friendly and we have many laughs and conversations and that I believe is why we have managed to get to this wonderful milestone of three years a great achievement from everyone.

“Last year for our two year anniversary we did a sponsored walk and raised £1,500 for Firefly.

“The feed back I regulary get is amazing, people telling me how much they look forward to it so they can chat, get exercise and to help with their own well-being.

“When I first started it I never imagined it would still be going three years later.”

Bob added: “A few weeks ago I was approached by the Jackson Hope Foundation to see if I would join forces with them on the well-being walking side and so together, under their umbrella, the fortnightly Sunday walks will be a joint venture to encourage even more people to take up these incredible walks which is so important to so many people for different reasons.

“I will continue being the walk leader for as long as people want it my dream is to get to five years then who knows.”

The three year anniversary walk is on Sunday, July 6, with a few surprises in store, meeting at the Legion Pub car park on Westend Lane in Rossington at 9am.