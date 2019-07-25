Wath woman's body transformation for figure and fitness competition

Julie Grant, 41, from Wath-Upon-Dearne, has spoken about the mental benefits of physical activity after undergoing a dramatic transformation to prepare for a figure and fitness competition

Mum-of-one Julie Grant, 41, has spoken about the mental benefits of physical activity after undergoing dramatic body re-shaping to prepare for a figure and fitness competition.

Julie initially joined a gym in 2016 to do cardio-focused fitness work before discovering a love for weight training a few months later, upon joining a local bootcamp.

Now, three years on and having subsequently joined Sharrow-based CMP Gyms, Julie has undergone a remarkable transformation and achieved a positive result – rediscovering her body confidence and toning up to take part in her first fitness photoshoot in 2019.

She has been busy preparing for a national figure and fitness competition – her first of its kind – which she took part in earlier this month.

And, after going further than she ever expected to on her fitness journey, Julie has championed physical activity as a means of improving mental health and wellbeing.

Julie, who currently works as a conveyancer at a firm of solicitors in Maltby, Rotherham, said: “Before I ‘found’ fitness in 2016, I’d spent the previous 25 years from being a pre-teen with yo-yoing weight – there’s not a diet I have not tried.

“As a result of making the right choices in terms of my fitness, I’ve finally managed to find a bit of balance in that respect – I eat well, and don’t feel guilty any more about treats as I now have a better understanding of nutrition and how to use food as fuel.

“Mentally, I do not know how I would manage without the gym – at CMP I seem to have a notoriety of having ‘anger issues’! I might walk in with the weight of the world on my shoulders but by the time I’ve finished my session, I’m much happier.

“I cannot recommend physical activity enough as a means to combat stress and anxiety.”

Julie also encourages others in similar positions leading busy lives not to ‘over think’ going to the gym.

“I’d say don’t over think it – just do it,” said Julie.

“It sounds easy and I know that if you have worries about going to a gym, maybe feeling foolish or self-conscious, then even taking that first step is very daunting.

“At CMP the staff have been great – they all care, they all encourage you, and they provide support outside the sessions too.

“Going forward after my competition, I’d like to continue improving performance-wise, lifting heavier – but above all I’d like to retain the level of fitness I’ve developed in the last two-and-a-half years.”

Chris Mason, owner of CMP Gyms, said: “Julie’s journey has been a remarkable one.

“She’s completed an incredible transformation in the space of a couple of years and has gone above and beyond even her own expectations.

“It’s fantastic to see someone challenging themselves to the extent she has and I’d encourage others to follow her lead.”