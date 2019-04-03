Volunteers needed for two Doncaster hospitals

Two hospitals in the Doncaster borough are looking for volunteers as the Royal Voluntary Service sets out on the recruitment trail.

RVS is appealing to Doncaster residents to help support its services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

Volunteers are needed to help in the charity’s shop and tea shop at the Royal Infirmary, and also at the shop situated in the Montagu Hospital.

Royal Voluntary Service’s services at the hospitals attract a huge number of customers every day, with caring volunteers serving customers, signposting people to other services in the local community, selling hot drinks and groceries, magazines and hospital essentials, and generally bringing comfort, company and compassion to customers.

The call for more volunteers comes as the charity looks to extend the opening hours of the provisions in the hospitals.

Customer services assistant at Royal Voluntary Service’s shop in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Joe Gibson, said: “If you’re someone who likes to keep busy and enjoys helping others, you’re just what we’re looking for.”

Jacqueline Slack, a volunteer at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, said: "I used to own a post office, and really missed meeting and interacting with people when I retired. I volunteer here one morning a week and I really enjoy it; we serve patients, visitors and staff, who appreciate the services we provide and a friendly face to talk to.” RVS is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with more than 20,000 volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering for Royal Voluntary Service at Doncaster Royal Infirmary or Montagu Hospital should call the 0330 555 0310 or visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk website.