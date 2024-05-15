Volunteering boosts confidence and leads to a job for Doncaster's Becca
Becca, aged 29, of Balby, was working in a care home as a beautician, but she wanted a change, packed in her job and headed to volunteer at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).
And after four months of working on receptions at The Opal Centre, at Tickhill Road Hospital site, and at St John’s Information Centre, at St John’s Hospice, she has now secured some bank work as a domestic.
Becca, who gets married later this year and volunteers for two days per week, said: “I wanted to help the NHS out and wanted experience to get a job in the hospital, which has turned out well for me. Eventually I hope to head into other health care roles.”
Becca is promoting volunteering as RDaSH gears up to celebrate national Volunteers’ Week. A volunteering and involvement celebration event will be held at Doncaster’s CAST Theatre on Monday June 3 where new and aspiring volunteers and people who want to get involved are invited to drop in to talk to staff between 1.30pm and 3.30pm to find out more about the new and exciting volunteering and involvement opportunities at RDaSH.
Becca added: “If anyone is thinking of volunteering, I’d say go for it. It really is great experience that can lead to a job role. Volunteering has given me more confidence and helped me to get employment and before I started my job I knew a lot about the services RDaSH offers.”
Anyone wanting more information should email [email protected]
