Volunteering boosts confidence and leads to a job for Doncaster's Becca

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Becca Robinson decided she wanted to change direction with her job…..she turned to volunteering to give her the steer she needed.

Becca, aged 29, of Balby, was working in a care home as a beautician, but she wanted a change, packed in her job and headed to volunteer at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

And after four months of working on receptions at The Opal Centre, at Tickhill Road Hospital site, and at St John’s Information Centre, at St John’s Hospice, she has now secured some bank work as a domestic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becca, who gets married later this year and volunteers for two days per week, said: “I wanted to help the NHS out and wanted experience to get a job in the hospital, which has turned out well for me. Eventually I hope to head into other health care roles.”

Becca Robinson is pictured volunteering on the reception of The Opal Centre, Tickhill Road Hospital site, Doncaster.

Becca is promoting volunteering as RDaSH gears up to celebrate national Volunteers’ Week. A volunteering and involvement celebration event will be held at Doncaster’s CAST Theatre on Monday June 3 where new and aspiring volunteers and people who want to get involved are invited to drop in to talk to staff between 1.30pm and 3.30pm to find out more about the new and exciting volunteering and involvement opportunities at RDaSH.

Becca added: “If anyone is thinking of volunteering, I’d say go for it. It really is great experience that can lead to a job role. Volunteering has given me more confidence and helped me to get employment and before I started my job I knew a lot about the services RDaSH offers.”