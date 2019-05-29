Volunteer workers from Doncaster Children’s Services Trust are honoured

Devoted and dedicated volunteers from Doncaster Children's Services Trust are among 100 being honoured during national Volunteers’ Week, which ends tomorrow.

The volunteers each commit a minimum of one hour each week to one of five volunteering projects at the Doncaster Children’s Services Trust.

Volunteers’ Week, which runs from Saturday June 1 to Friday 7, is an opportunity to say thank you to all those people who give of their time to help others, as well as being a chance for others to think about joining a scheme.

The Trust, which delivers children’s social care on behalf of Doncaster Council, recently launched its Trusted Mentor scheme, aimed at supporting children and young people on a long-term basis to raise their aspirations and to achieve their potential.

Within weeks of its launch the project, which is funded by the Department for Education (DfE) through the Doncaster Opportunity Area, had attracted more than 70 people to sign up.

The Trust also runs well-established Youth Justice Referral Order Panel and Mentoring schemes – both offered by Doncaster’s Youth Offending Service. A multi-agency partnership, the YOS works with young people who have committed offences to support them away from crime using restorative, relational, desistance and trauma informed approaches.

Volunteers will each receive a certificate from the Trust’s chief executive, Paul Moffat, for their tireless volunteer work.

Paul said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all those people who selflessly devote their time to helping the children and young people we work with at the Trust.

“Having a friendly, non-judgmental adult who they can rely upon means such a lot to the young people, many of whom are going through a very difficult time in their life.” Visit www.doncasterchildrenstrust.co.uk/Volunteering for more.