Volunteer drivers wanted for Tickhill Road home to hospital patient service.

An NHS service which provides specialist care for people who require neurorehabilitation is looking for volunteers to drive patients to and from their hospital appointments.

The Evergreen Service based at Tickhill Road Hospital on Weston Road and run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is urging anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer driver to get in touch.

The team is looking for people who can volunteer at least one day a week, from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm and be able to use their own car.

In return RDaSH will refund travelling expenses and for those who volunteer for more than four hours in a row, will receive a hot meal and a hot or cold drink.

Jayne Brocklehurst, Service Manager for Neuro Rehabilitation Services at RDaSH, said: “We have patients who because of a neurological injury or condition are not able to use public transport.

"They may not have family or are able to drive themselves to their rehabilitation sessions. This is why we are seeking the support of local people and asking them to get in touch if they can spare some time and become volunteer drivers for our service.”

For more information about this role please contact Jayne Brocklehurst on 03000 211555 or email [email protected] and for more general information about volunteering please email [email protected]