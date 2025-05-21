A vital service supporting children and adults with mental health problems in Doncaster has lost its funding meaning jobs will be lost and one department will have to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open Minds Counselling Services on Christ Church Road has not secured continuation funding for its award-winning counselling service.

This news means that 13 counsellors wil be lost and most of the management and administration team will face redundancy in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman told the Free Press: “Our capacity will go from working weekly with 43 children, aged eight and over, and 43 adults, to only 20 adults a week, mostly provided by volunteers. Sadly, this does mean our children’s counselling service will be entirely closed.

Vital service supporting children and adults with mental health problems loses funding meaning redundancies and a department closure.

“We will be contacting the people on our waiting list in the coming days in order to advise them to seek help from NHS talking therapies, or CAMHS. We recognise however that many were referred to us by NHS sources because they did not fit the criteria for NHS support."

They continued: “We hope by July to know more about how we can continue our paid-for counselling services, which are charged at £30 a session. Please check out our website at www.counsellingdoncaster.com or our facebook page for updates, as and when we know more.”

The service was funded until April by the NHS through the ICB, and then briefly by Public Health, and it was hoped that the ICB could fund again from June onwards but due to a 50 per cent budget cut there is no money left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service has looked into grant funding but most grant funders don't fund counselling.

The spokesman continued: “We know this is a devastating loss for Doncaster, and we are holding onto the fact that since 2007 we have supported over 4,000 adults, and 1,500 children through counselling support, with 96 per cent reporting improved mental health and wellbeing.

“We are not yet closing altogether, and intend to build ourselves back up to capacity in the future, if we can secure alternative sources of funding.

"However, we have no way of knowing if that will happen, nor how long it will take, as it costs more than £200,000 per annum for our team of 27 employees to run at full capacity six days a week. Without funding we will aim to provide counselling as and when our volunteers are available, 20 hours a week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IMP;ACT, the award-winning service which began in March 2020 at Open Minds and is funded separately by NHS England and the local authority, which supports people who have attempted suicide within the last 12 months but who are not parasuicidal, will not be affected.