When Askern man Frank Jackson went under the care of a ‘virtual ward’ in his own home he says it most likely saved his life.

Frank, aged 75, of Askern, has been placed on virtual ward twice. Basically, it is an extension of hospital services run in patients’ homes. The service is jointly run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals under the Home First service.

Frank said: “After tests at Doncaster Royal Infirmary I was allowed home the following day and placed on virtual ward. The big advantage for me was that I wasn’t admitted to hospital. I could come home and be in my own environment and the nurses came to me. I could not have wished for better nurses to visit me.”

He was discharged but had a relapse in December last year and was placed back on virtual ward after undergoing heart and breathing problems. He returned home quickly and again had blood tests, blood pressure checks, ECGs and temperature checks at home.

Frank Jackson is pictured with his wife Anita.

“All of the tests were carried out in a relaxed environment and even though I was ill, because I was at home and with my partner it was less stressful,” said Frank. “It’s less trauma at home. You have your family around you, and it is less hassle. I believe I got better more quickly by being at home. It was less stressful for my wife Anita too.”

Anita added: “Virtual ward benefited myself and my relatives because we didn’t have to travel to hospital to see Frank. I would have had to catch two buses to get there as I don’t drive, and our kids work full time. The kids would have taken me, but virtual ward saved all the pressure to get to hospital visiting.”

Frank added: “If you have the chance to use virtual ward ‘grab it.’ If the whole NHS adopted virtual ward, it would create a better service.”

Debbie Sadler, Lead Advanced Clinical Practitioner, who runs the Virtual Ward service, said: “We are so pleased that Frank liked our virtual ward service. If anyone is in hospital and is offered virtual ward, it is a great way to receive the health treatment that you need in the comfort of your own home.”