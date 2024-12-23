Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary were thrilled to receive a visit from Doncaster’s friendliest Polar Bear earlier this month.

The beloved mascot of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Victor paid a special visit to brighten the holidays for young patients and their families.

Victor, a larger-than-life figure modelled after the park’s real-life polar bears, brought smiles, laughter, and plenty of festive spirit during his tour of the ward and paediatric emergency department.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s CEO John Minion said, “It’s truly special that Victor continues to share the magic of Christmas beyond the wildlife park.

Victor the Polar bear spreads festive cheer at Doncaster Royal Infirmary Children’s Ward.

“Named in honour of our beloved polar bear, who passed away in 2020, Victor brings joy to children and adults alike all year round.

“At the park, it’s our mission to ensure Victor leaves a lasting positive impact on the local community, especially during the festive season, as well as helping conservation efforts to save the species.

“YWP’s partnership with Doncaster Royal Infirmary is an important part of the work we continuously do with the Doncaster community, and we are thrilled he is back to bring some festive cheer to the wards for another year.”

Dressed in his Christmas scarf and Santa hat, Victor delivered an unforgettable experience to children who might otherwise miss out on the joy of the season due to their hospital stays.

During his visit, Victor handed out cuddly animals, generously donated by the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and its supporters, posed for photos, and engaged in playful antics that brought delight to everyone he met.

Natalie Yaw, who is the Sister on the Children’s Ward, said: “Seeing the children’s faces light up when Victor walked in was truly heart-warming. Moments like these remind us of the importance of community partnerships in creating a positive environment for our young patients.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and especially Matt and Mandy, who brought joy and smiles to our staff and patients.”

The event marked the continuation of a wonderful tradition of collaboration between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), DBTH Charity and the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park, located just outside Doncaster, is home to a variety of wildlife, including one of the largest polar bear reserves in Europe. Victor’s visit serves as a reminder of the park’s mission to inspire and engage people of all ages while making a difference in the local community.

For more information about Yorkshire Wildlife Park and its community initiatives, please visit: www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com.

For more information about DBTH Charity, please visit: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/