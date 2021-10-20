"Urgent only" appointments patients told, as Doncaster GP hit by doctor shortage
Patients at a Doncaster GP surgery have been told they will only be able to book urgent appointments following a shortage of doctors.
Balby’s St John's Group Practice has told patients that services are likely to be hit for a number of days.
Announcing the problems via Facebook, a spokesman for the Greenfield Lane surgery, said: “Please be aware that due to GP shortages, we will not be able to provide our normal number of clinical appointments over the next few days.
“Please accept our sincere apologies at this time, as we will be booking only urgent on the day appointments.
“Thank you for all your support at this difficult time.”
The surgery is also calling on patients to still follow coronavirus rules.
It added: “Please only enter the practice if you have an appointment.
"We ask that patients continue to attend alone and do not fetch friends or family to the appointment, unless needed for care reasons.”