"Urgent only" appointments patients told, as Doncaster GP hit by doctor shortage

Balby’s St John's Group Practice has told patients that services are likely to be hit for a number of days.

Announcing the problems via Facebook, a spokesman for the Greenfield Lane surgery, said: “Please be aware that due to GP shortages, we will not be able to provide our normal number of clinical appointments over the next few days.

“Please accept our sincere apologies at this time, as we will be booking only urgent on the day appointments.

Balby's St John's Group practice.

“Thank you for all your support at this difficult time.”

The surgery is also calling on patients to still follow coronavirus rules.

It added: “Please only enter the practice if you have an appointment.