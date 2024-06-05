Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent public health data has revealed a troubling rise in alcohol-related mortality rates across the Yorkshire and the Humber region.

The latest figures underscore the urgent need for comprehensive interventions to address this escalating public health issue.

The data shows a consistent increase in alcohol-related deaths across the region from 2016 to 2022.

The total annual death toll for Yorkshire and the Humber has risen markedly, indicating a worsening trend that demands immediate attention from policymakers, health professionals, and community leaders.

Analysis by local alcohol addiction treatment experts UKAT- which runs rehabs in Barnsley and Bradford- shows that across the Yorkshire region, 606 people died to alcohol in 2016, rising by a staggering 32 per cent to 800 deaths in 2022.

Furthermore, in the year before the Covid pandemic, 2019, 696 people in the region died due to alcohol, rising by 15 per cent in 2022.

Between the years 2016 and 2022, there has been a rise from 35 deaths to 48 in Doncaster – numbers ascending from 35 to 36, 38, 40, 42, 45 and 48.

UKAT says these rising trends indicate a severe and growing public health issue that demands immediate and comprehensive intervention. The factors contributing to this increase may include higher levels of alcohol consumption especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, socio-economic pressures, and insufficient access to effective treatment and support services in particular local authority areas.

Lee Fernandes, Lead Therapist at the UK Addiction Treatment Group- which runs Oasis Bradford and Linwood House in Barnsley- comments;

“As the Yorkshire region grapples with the rising toll of alcohol-related mortality, it is essential for all stakeholders to work together to develop and implement effective solutions.