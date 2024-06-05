Troubling rise in alcohol-related deathy rates in Doncaster
The latest figures underscore the urgent need for comprehensive interventions to address this escalating public health issue.
The data shows a consistent increase in alcohol-related deaths across the region from 2016 to 2022.
The total annual death toll for Yorkshire and the Humber has risen markedly, indicating a worsening trend that demands immediate attention from policymakers, health professionals, and community leaders.
Analysis by local alcohol addiction treatment experts UKAT- which runs rehabs in Barnsley and Bradford- shows that across the Yorkshire region, 606 people died to alcohol in 2016, rising by a staggering 32 per cent to 800 deaths in 2022.
Furthermore, in the year before the Covid pandemic, 2019, 696 people in the region died due to alcohol, rising by 15 per cent in 2022.
Between the years 2016 and 2022, there has been a rise from 35 deaths to 48 in Doncaster – numbers ascending from 35 to 36, 38, 40, 42, 45 and 48.
UKAT says these rising trends indicate a severe and growing public health issue that demands immediate and comprehensive intervention. The factors contributing to this increase may include higher levels of alcohol consumption especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, socio-economic pressures, and insufficient access to effective treatment and support services in particular local authority areas.
Lee Fernandes, Lead Therapist at the UK Addiction Treatment Group- which runs Oasis Bradford and Linwood House in Barnsley- comments;
“As the Yorkshire region grapples with the rising toll of alcohol-related mortality, it is essential for all stakeholders to work together to develop and implement effective solutions.
“Councils across the region have this year, for the first time since 2012, a ring fenced pot of money that must be spent on inpatient detoxification. We urge Council leaders to allocate this spend effectively and to enhance the treatment given to alcohol users with the addition of residential rehabilitation support as well. Because ultimately, through robust therapy, we can address the root cause of their alcohol addiction and provide the necessary support for a life of recovery. Working in this way should help reverse this troubling mortality trend and improve the health and well-being of our local communities.”
