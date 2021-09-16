This is why Doncaster Royal Infirmary will be bathed in an orange glow over the next two days.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw District General Hospital will be illuminated to mark World Patient Safety Day on September 17.

Lighting up a monument in orange is the signature mark of World Patient Safety Day and cities around the world will light up monuments signalling their support.

A Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “Tomorrow and Friday, DRI and Bassetlaw respectively will be illuminated to mark World Patient Safety Day and in honour of Team DBTH’s commitment to those within our care.

“Keep an eye out for it and share any photographs you take.”

World Patient Safety Day calls for global solidarity and concerted action by all countries and international partners to improve patient safety.

The Day brings together patients, families, caregivers, communities, health workers, health care leaders and policy-makers to show their commitment to patient safety.

The World Health Organization organizes World Patient Safety Day on September 17 every year.

World Patient Safety Day 2021 is dedicated to the need to prioritise and address safety in maternal and newborn care. This topic is chosen by the WHO because of the significant burden of harm women and newborns are exposed to due to unsafe care. This is especially important in the context of the disruption of health services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.