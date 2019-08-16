This is how many more people visited Doncaster hospitals last year - and here's how you can help shape "vital" services
A rise in the number of patients visiting Doncaster hospitals has triggered a new survey aimed at shaping future services.
In the last few years the emergency departments at both the Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital face have experienced an increase in attendance - according to latest figures.
In June 2019, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals cared for more than 13,600 patients in their urgent services, an increase of 5.89 per cent from the year before.
The hospital trust says these figures highlight this pressure on the services in the area.
The two organisations have now developed a short survey, asking for Doncaster residents’ views about emergency services in the area.
The questionnaire is completely anonymous, and will inform the NHS as it looks to improve care and treatment in the future.
Dr Nick Mallaband, consultant and divisional director of medicine at the hospital trust, said: “Please take a few minutes to complete this short survey.
“As we look to improve our emergency and urgent services in the area, it’s vitally important that we understand what local people want and that this is factored into any future developments and enhancements.”
The survey can be accessed by heading to: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/doncasterUrgentCare and will close on September 1 2019.