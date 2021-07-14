This is how Doncaster people feel about restrictions lifting on July 19 despite a rise in Covid-19 cases

We asked our readers how they felt after the news broke that many restrictions would lift on July 19.

The overwhelming opinion was one of anxiety.

Andrea Simpson, said: “All restrictions should not have been lifted.

This is what Doncaster people think.

"We still need masks and some kind of social distancing in place.

"Please help us vulnerable by wearing a mask.

"We've already spent far too long with less freedom than most.”

Fiaz Nosh, said: “I think that I would be a lot more confident if they were following the science rather than just saying they are following the science but then saying and doing something completely different to what the science says.”

Kerry Rogers, said: “I do believe it's time to start getting some sense of normality back but, I don't agree with removing all restrictions particularly face masks.

“I may well be able to fend off the virus, again, and have been double jabbed but not everyone else has.

“So, I will keep my mask on when in large enclosed spaces, if not for me but for others.”

Stephen Featherstone, said: “Too soon - new wave of COVID on the horizon.

"A year plus of effort wasted.”

Some readers say they will continue to practise measures even though they will no longer be required by law to do so.

Sheila Robinson-Selman, said: “I'll still wear a mask and try to keep my distance from people.

"I think it's too early to get rid of masks and social distancing.”

Edgar Barraclough, said: “I’m happy with trying to get back our freedom but for the vulnerable few I will be with a mask on public transportation to give that extra protection to them as it maybe the only way of travelling for them.”

But some of our readers are ready to wave goodbye to masks and social distancing.

Jill Jones, said; “Let’s get back to some sort of normality I for one will be glad to see the back of masks, I’ve had both my jabs now I want my freedom back.”

Keith Ted Phillips, said: “Fantastic news.

“Letting people use there own common sense.”

Clare Marsh, said: “Get back to normal.

"Cannot hide from it.

"Not worth living if you don't enjoy what time we have. No life.”

Virginia Orton, said: “Although I'm in vulnerable category, I think it should happen.

"Can't live through every peak and trough.

"The country wouldn't stand it and people are fed up!”

Jane Dickinson, said: “I’ll be glad to get back to normality, can’t wait.”

Rob Richardson, said: “With most adults now vaccinated I feel its the right time.

"Just hope common sense prevails but that's to be seen.”

Others suggested alternative plans to the governments.

Tracy Cooper, said: “Would have been better to open night clubs with lower capacity to allow for social distancing and mandatory masks in enclosed spaces.

"It’s a sudden lift of everything when cases are so high.”