This is how at risk you are of contracting sexually transmitted infections in Doncaster

New research has revealed that Yorkshire has some of the highest STI rates in the north of England.

So, just how risky is getting frisky in Doncaster?

A new interactive STI Calculator created by experts at From Mars will reveal how likely you are to come into contact with an STI across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current rates of sexual infections in Doncaster have been revealed.

Doncaster actually has some of the lowest sexual infection rates in Yorkshire, with Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham all ranking higher when it comes to STI rates.

These are the current STI rates in Doncaster

ALL NEW STIs

Diagnosis rate: 572 (per 100,000 people)

SYPHILIS

7.1 (per 100,000 people)

GONORRHOEA

55 (per 100,000 people)

CHLAMYDIA

307 (per 100,000 people)

GENITAL WARTS

68 (per 100,000 people)

GENITAL HERPES

44 (per 100,000 people)

NEW HIV

3.5 (per 100,000 people)

HIV

diagnosed prevalence rate (aged 15-59)

1.4 (per 100,000 people

Sexually transmitted infections have been around for thousands of years, and are still a serious health issue in the present day. While treatments have been developed for the majority of STIs, and many are now completely curable, there is still a clear and present risk of catching one if you’re not careful.

Like any transferable illness, STIs can fluctuate in how prevalent they are in different areas.

They rely on person-to-person sexual contact in order to infect someone new, so infection rates tend to be pretty low compared to other infectious viruses such as the flu.

However, if you’re not careful and you let passion cloud your better judgement, you could well end up with an unpleasant surprise.

Navin Khosla, Superintendent Pharmacist at From Mars explains why the calculator has been created and the importance of having safe sex.

“Here at From Mars, we understand the importance of sexual health and why it’s vital we all have safe and enjoyable sex. We wanted to create the STI Calculator so that people across the UK could get a better understanding of the most prevalent STIs in their local area and how ‘at risk’ they are of catching one if safe sex isn’t abided by.”

“The calculator is extremely easy to use and we hope it comes in useful for as many people as possible. Simply select your region and you will be given the number of STI cases in your area, as well as the most common STIs.”

“It’s crucial we all have safe sex and use a form of protection which is best suited to our bodies. For men, it’s advised that a condom should always be used, regardless of whether your female partner is on the contraceptive pill or not. There are many forms of contraception for women and your GP is on hand to talk you through your best options, as well to help put your mind at ease.”