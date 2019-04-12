Easter is nearly upon us and health and care organisations in Doncaster are doing all they can to ensure Doncaster folk are as prepared as possible and know what to do if they need to access health and care services over the bank holiday period.

Following on from the success of the Doncaster winter campaign, health care providers are focussing information on and around four key areas:

Easter healthcare advice

*Ensuring people have enough medication to last them over the Easter bank holiday period, reducing the need to ask for an emergency repeat prescription;

*Providing information in an easy to understand format so people know what services are available for their health and care needs

*Promoting the ‘Doncaster Choose Well app’, enabling smart phone users to access the appropriate and nearest services to their home address and

*Publishing a full list of all pharmacies that will be open over the Easter bank holiday period in the Doncaster area.

Dr David Crichton, GP and Chair of Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group said: “It is really important to help people to use the right service for their health and care needs. Over bank holiday periods, A&E departments and hospitals can get very busy, with some people attending as they don’t know where else to go when usual services are closed.

“Visiting your pharmacist, calling 111 or the same day health service can make all the difference in making sure that hospitals can treat those with more serious conditions or injuries.

“During bank holiday periods we see an increase in the number of people requesting regular repeat medication urgently because they have run out. If you do take regular prescribed medication, it is important to ensure you have enough to cover you for the extended period when your GP Practice may be closed.

“In the event that you do run out of prescribed medication, please contact your local pharmacist or NHS 111 who can assist you with an emergency supply.”

Nick Hunter, Professional Secretary, Doncaster Local Pharmaceutical Committee said: “I am pleased to see a focus on the importance of making sure that people have enough medication during the bank holiday period.

“Even if you don’t take regular prescribed medication from your GP, it is best to be prepared with essential medicines and supplies in case you get ill. Useful items can include ibuprofen, paracetamol, plasters, thermometer and antiseptic creams.

“It’s also important to note that Easter is quite late this year and the forecast is for a sunny bank holiday. If the weather is sunny and warm, it’s important to apply sun cream to help reduce the risk of sun burn.”

Dr Nick Mallaband, Consultant and Divisional Director for Medicine, at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust said: “Over bank holiday periods, our emergency departments can get very busy so it’s important that we make the best use of available health services, ensuring people only attend Emergency Department when it is absolutely necessary, keeping emergency services free for those who need it most.

“Earlier this year, a survey of our local communities revealed that some people in Doncaster choose to use the Emergency Department for minor conditions that could be treated elsewhere. By opting to attend a minor injuries unit, Same Day Health Centre, a GP or a pharmacy instead, you could free up resources in the emergency department to offer life-saving treatment for serious conditions.”

For more information about NHS services available over the Easter bank holiday, visit http://www.doncasterccg.nhs.uk/your-care/choose-well/bank-holiday-nhs-services/, get involved in the conversations on twitter, using the hashtag #Choosewelldon or like us on facebook @nhsdoncasterccg.