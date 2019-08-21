This Doncaster super slimmer has been crowned 'Woman of the Year' for her amazing transformation- and she looks unrecognisable from her former self
Doncaster super slimmer Julie Fluin has transformed her look – after an upcoming wedding inspired a major overhaul.
She’s now been crowned the Bentley Tuesday Slimming World Woman of the Year 2019 competition after only joining two years ago.
Slimming World’s competition celebrates the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made drastic, but extremely worthwhile, long-term lifestyle changes.
Julie said: “I joined Slimming World after being inspired by my two daughters who were losing weight and I had two weddings approaching. I did not want to the a frumpy mother of the groom, or a wide mother of the bride. I wanted to look and feel good about myself, and I absolutely do.”
She has called out for others who are reluctant about starting something long-term to do the same: “I know it can feel like a big step joining Slimming World because you don’t know what to expect, but, right from the first moment I walked into my group I was made to feel at ease, and the support I’ve received has been amazing. I look forward to going each week to catch up with all of my new friends.”
Becky Clayton, who runs the Bentley group, said: “I’m so proud of Julie... what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women, and men, in Bentley to change their lives in the same way.”
To find out more about Bentley Slimming World, call Becky on 07581099075.