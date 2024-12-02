This Doncaster nursing home was rated good in all aspects when inspected by the Care Quality Commission

A Doncaster nursing has been raated good in all aspects following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Old Rectory Nursing Home on Church Street in Armthorpe is provided and run by The Old Rectory Nursing Home (Doncaster) Limited.

It is a home providing personal and nursing care for up to 36 people. At the time of the inspection by the CQC there were 32 people using the service, some living with dementia.

The assessment was carried out between October 15-30 due to concerns that had been received regarding care provided.

One of the bedrooms.

A spokesman said: “During our inspection we spoke with 10 people and eight relatives who were satisfied with the care delivered and the support staff offered. People told us they felt safe living at the home.

"One person commented, ‘I feel well looked after and not frightened of anything, I sleep better at night now’.

“We observed lunch being served and found this was a pleasant experience for people, with gentle music playing in the background. People told us the home was kept clean and tidy.

"One person said, ‘They [staff] are always cleaning and changing beds. It is so clean and tidy’.”

They went on to say: “People and relatives felt the home was well run. They were confident in raising concerns to the management team and said any issues were addressed. One relative said, ‘If I want to ask a question or find out what’s happening about appointments, there is always someone I can ask’.