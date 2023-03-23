The Sleep Charity recognised with UK-quality mark for health and care information

The Sleep Charity, which provides advice and support to help the nation sleep better, is committed to making sure all its information is reliable, evidence-based and accessible.

To make sure information meets the highest possible standards, the Charity signed up for independent assessment by the PIF TICK.

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, said: “We are delighted to join the UK’s only quality mark for print and online health information. We look forward to proudly displaying the PIF TICK and continuing to provide accurate, high-quality information about sleep.

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO, The Sleep Charity

“Sleep is such a core part of our overall wellbeing, so it is vital that people can access trusted, quality information and support to help them achieve a good night’s sleep.”

The PIF TICK, which launched in May 2020, is run by the non-profit Patient Information Forum (PIF). To gain accreditation, organisations must meet 10 key criteria in their information production process.

This means you can be assured that what you are reading, watching or listening to is evidence-based, understandable, jargon-free, up-to-date and produced to the best possible standard.

In July 2021, a public website, www.piftick.org.uk, was launched to raise awareness of PIF TICK accredited members and help people find trusted health information.

PIF TICK manager, Dan Wills, said: “Our research shows people want a quality mark on health information. With so much misinformation available, the PIF TICK is a quick and easy way for people to identify information which is trustworthy, up-to-date and evidence based.”

Alongside providing high-quality information on sleep, The Sleep Charity offers a number of support outlets and training programmes for individuals and health professionals alike. This includes the Workplace Sleep Ambassadors programme,

which empowers workplaces to recognise and support employee wellbeing, and the National Sleep Helpline, a first of its kind service offering free, confidential sleep advice to the British public.