The number of people pinged by the NHS App in Doncaster almost doubled in one week

There were 1578 people in Doncaster pinged in the seven days leading up to June 30.

This jumped to 3070 in the seven days leading up to July 7.

The number of people getting pinged is on the rise.

That’s a difference of 1492 people – almost double.

It lands Doncaster 36th in the national ranking for most people pinged by the app.

It was the record number of pings since September 2020.

There were 54,211 venue check in’s between July 1-7 on the app in Doncaster.

Only 228 people from Doncaster reported symptoms via the NHS App in that same time period.

There were 701 positive tests recorded on the app between July 1-7.

Data has not yet been released for following weeks in July but it is expected that they will be even higher figures.

This data comes from the NHS and can be found here.