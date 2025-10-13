The Doncaster mental health group offering help for city's children and adults
The ME Project – Managing Emotional and Mental Wellness - is a private counselling and therapy service for based in Kirk Sandall.
Launched in 2020, the ME project has worked with adults and children who are struggling with their mental health and initially the majority of children’s referrals received were for young people predominantly in the teenage age range, including those with school phobia, and social anxiety.
However, in the last three years, since the pandemic, workers have identified a rise in referrals for children under the age of six, as well as a rise in requests for services for children with autism.
The ME Project has had to expand and adapt services to meet these demands.
A spokesperson said: “With minimal waiting times, The ME Project believes that mental health support should be easy to access and more approachable for everyone in Doncaster.
"So we have expanded the team, and specifically connected with therapists who have the experience and skills required to work with younger children, and those with neurological conditions.
"We have recently doubled the art therapist team and play therapists are doing additional training to broaden their client service offerings.”
The ME Project generally offers a wide variety of therapies including but not limited to:
Counselling (adults and children)
Art and play Therapy
Couples and family therapy
CBT
Bereavement and loss support
Coaching and life improvement
Lego therapy
Gaming therapy
Community mentoring
Psychosexual therapy and more.
All therapy services are offered subject to a thorough assessment, to ensure that the ME Project is offering a service that will benefit the person struggling.
The ME Project works with individuals who are experiencing various types of mental health concerns including:
Grief and loss
Anxiety and depression
Trauma related issues
Self harming and suicidal thoughts
Alongside therapy services, ME also hosts a number of free (donation- based) community support groups and meetings, including:
- SEND Parents Support Group – for parents and carers of children with disabilities or additional needs, providing advice, connection, and mutual understanding.
- Menopause Café – a relaxed, welcoming space to talk openly about menopause and support one another.
- Men to Men Group – a supportive environment where men can discuss mental health, wellbeing, and life’s challenges.
These meetings run on a four weekly basis, dates are usually advertised on the group’s Facebook page.
Website: https://www.me-project.co.uk/ or The ME Project – Managing Emotions and Mental Well-being on facebook
Phone: 01302 887222, [email protected]
The spokesperson added: “Our team offers a variety of therapies designed to promote wellbeing, emotional resilience, and personal growth — with minimal waiting times and accessible support for all ages. We are passionate about making mental health services more approachable within the Doncaster community.”