Teaching hospitals staff shortlisted for eight categories at the South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have been selected as finalists for this year’s South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards which will take place on 23 May at Magna Science Adventure Centre.

The South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards, hosted by National World, serves as a celebration of excellence in apprenticeship programmes and apprentices across the South Yorkshire region.

DBTH is the only acute NHS provider shortlisted in these awards.

The successful finalists from the Trust are as follows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year Award:

Alisha Cooper

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Lucy Beech

Luke Staton

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Ebony McNally

Lucy Beech

Luke Staton

Mentor of the Year

James Briddick

Large Business Employer of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

The Trust is one of the largest employers in the area and employs over 7,200 individuals from surrounding communities. A huge part of this workforce is the apprentices employed. These apprentices enable DBTH to grow a diverse workforce that is fit for the future, and one that resembles the communities it serves.

Currently over 4.5 per cent of all colleagues at DBTH are enrolled on an apprenticeship.

With the introduction of new roles and more opportunities for people to step into careers in health and care, apprenticeships at DBTH are accessible across 40 of the 250 different career pathways available at the NHS.

These apprenticeships encompass both clinical and non-clinical roles such as Training Nurse Associates, Business and Administration, Pharmacy, and Plumbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “It is an honour for our apprentices and apprenticeship programme to be shortlisted across multiple awards at this year’s South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards.

“At DBTH we strive to ensure all our apprentices have an enriching experience with us and it is an honour that the fantastic hard work of our dedicated colleagues and learners is being rewarded.

“As the only acute NHS provider to be shortlisted, we are really looking forward to the awards and having the opportunity to not only celebrate our colleagues but also the amazing apprenticeship programmes across South Yorkshire. We wish the best of luck to all the nominees!”