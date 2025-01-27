Talking Therapies ‘saved my life’ says Doncaster taxi driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster taxi driver Allan Bell has struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) for 45 years and was ‘self-medicating’ with whiskey, until his wife and employer told him to see a doctor.

He followed their advice, was seen by a mental health nurse who referred him for counselling at Doncaster’s NHS Talking Therapies service.

Now, after 20 hours of therapy, Allan has his condition well under control.

Allan, aged 59, of Stainforth, said: “I’ve had OCD since I was 15-years-old. I would count, check, repeat things. I would ask my wife and son to do stupid things like touch a tin of beans four times, then eight times. They had to live with me and I don’t know how they put up with it.

Allan Bell.

“I would get home after a night shift and it would take me 30 minutes to lock the car door,” he explained. “I had to go out to the car, turn it on and off and pull the lock on the door. I had to keep repeating things again and again. It really affected my life. I just could not stop doing it. It made me anxious and depressed.

“I was cynical about Talking Therapies, I didn’t realise how specialist and good they were,” added Allan. “I was seeing a counsellor within a week. I don’t think I will ever be cured but now I’m controlling it, so I don’t get depressed.”

Initially Allan was assessed by counsellors as 90 per cent depressed, now his score is down to ten per cent.

“The counsellor made me face my worse fears,” said Allan. “They helped me to learn how to control my anxiety.”

Now Allan is encouraging anyone with similar symptoms to take action and get help.

“Talking Therapies gave me the skills and confidence to face the future. It really has saved my life,” he added.

You can watch Allan’s story here: https://youtu.be/6LN3IfEQ6wQ

Anyone with similar symptoms, or feelings of anxiety or depression can contact NHS Talking Therapies directly by visiting the website https://www.rdash.nhs.uk/services/nhs-talking-therapies/ at any time or by calling 03000 211563 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.