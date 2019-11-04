Talented art therapist gives Doncaster a new voice

Rachel with her trophy

Rachel Horne, who works at St John’s Hospice in Doncaster, as well as the community art magazine Doncoplitan, won a Community Champion award at the ceremony.

The awards, which had over 350 entries, saw 24 finalists attend a ceremony hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield at Sheffield Cathedral.

BBC Radio Sheffield teamed up with the charity The South Yorkshire Community Foundation to find the unsung heroes of our communities that champion South Yorkshire in different ways.

Rachel went head-to-head with two other finalists from Doncaster for the ‘Creative Champion’ award, and was shocked to receive the trophy.

She has devoted her life to ensuring the creativity of Doncaster is recognised and shouted about.

Rachel said: “I’ve worked in Doncaster for ten years, volunteering on many creative projects.

“Seven of those 10 years I’ve worked at the hospice, supporting and enabling patients to express themselves through art.

“I am so shocked to have received this award, I’m passionate about helping Doncaster and its people find and make a more creative place to live.

“To be recognised as giving Doncaster and the hospice a creative voice is just amazing.

“I am over the moon.”

Lindsey Richards, of the hospice, said: “We are so proud and happy for Rachel, she really does deserve this.

“The work Rachel does with our day hospice patients speaks for itself.

“She is a credit to us and our patients always look forward to seeing what she’s got ready for them.”

The other nominees for the ‘Creative Champion’ award were Sherri Wood, a volunteer for Cantley SMILE days in Doncaster who has developed and run dance and arts activities for all ages, and Vicky Morris, who is dedicated to making and writing inclusive art for everyone across South Yorkshire, regardless of sexuality, race or religion.

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

The Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

To find out about supporting your local hospice by becoming a sponsor, or to fundraise by holding an event, please contact the fundraising team on 01302 796662 or 01302 798391.