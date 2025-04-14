Supporting the foot health of homeless people in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An NHS service which specialises in conditions of the feet is helping to protect homeless people from common foot problems by collecting donations of new or used walking boots, trainers, and socks.

The Podiatry Foot Protection Service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and based at Cantley Health Centre is encouraging residents to donate any of their unwanted footwear and warm coats, which will be passed onto homeless people in Doncaster.

The team is working with Wharf House, a hostel for people who are experiencing homelessness or rough sleeping, with the aim of improving the foot health of this group of people and helping them to take a step towards a better future.

Susan Batley, Lead Podiatrist, said: “Even a single pair of shoes or trainers can make a big difference and change people’s lives. Homeless people and rough sleepers have far worse foot health than the wider population.

"This is mainly due to not having suitable footwear and clean socks. Another factor is doing a lot of walking in the cold and rain and not being able to change their shoes causing common foot problems. All donations will be gratefully received.”

Donations to be placed in a bag and can be dropped off at the reception in Cantley Health Centre, Middleham Road, Doncaster, DN4 6ED between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.