An initiative to help people recognise the harm caused by excessive drinking will be launched in Mexborough with the aim of helping patients get their health back on track with a range of support.

A six-week pilot project at The New Surgery, Mexborough will offer patients who drink at harmful levels access to a state-of-the-art fibroscan.

Currently, 65 patients have been identified as drinking above harmful levels—men consuming more than 50 units of alcohol per week and women over 35 units.

The fibroscan will provide valuable insights to help these individuals better understand the impact of their drinking on their health.

Support on offer for people drinking too much in Doncaster.

The project is being run by The Alcohol Alliance – a partnership of organisations from across the city – which aims is to raise awareness among residents about the units they are drinking, the potential damage it can cause, and the help and support available to assist individuals in either stopping or reducing their drinking habits.

Patients offered the Fibroscan will also have the opportunity to speak with the Alcohol Early Intervention Team run by Aspire Drugs and Alcohol Services—a partnership between Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and The Alcohol and Drugs Service (ADS).

In addition, patients will be offered blood pressure checks, vaccination advice, cancer screening, smoking advice and support for weight management. The pilot project, starting on February 28 and running for six weeks, will be assessed for success. If successful, it is expected to be expanded to other surgeries across the city.

The scanner was donated to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust for use in the hospital and community.

Dr Rodrigues, a GP at The New Surgery, said: “We are delighted with the initiative and the opportunity it presents to our patients.”

Andy Collins, speaking on behalf of the Alcohol Alliance, said: “We have already had two successful community events where residents could have their livers scanned on the fibroscanner.

“It means we can hopefully catch liver health issues early and help people to take action to get their health back on track. It’s a great initiative allowing residents to take decisions about their health and drinking habits.”

Anyone wanting information on safer drinking limits or advice around reducing or stopping drinking alcohol can visit the Rethink Your Drink website for a host of useful information https://rethinkyourdrinkdoncaster.co.uk/ or for support from the Alcohol Early Intervention Team call 03000 213900.