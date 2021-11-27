Storm Arwen: council offers severe weather accommodation for rough sleepers in Doncaster
As Storm Arwen brought high winds, snow and freezing temperatures to Doncaster the council is offering emergency accommodation to rough sleepers.
Yesterday Doncaster council announced its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated meaning more emergency beds have been put in place ensuring accommodation will be offered to anyone who would be sleeping rough.
In a statement on social media a council spokesman said: “Our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated due to temperatures dropping later today, and we will be stepping up additional accommodation. If you know anyone who finds themselves homeless tonight please pass on the details below.”
Contact the Home Options Team on 01302 736000 (outside office hours - 01302 323444)
Use the Streetlink app - www.streetlink. org.uk
Contact the Doncaster Homelessness Outreach Service 01302 558014 or [email protected]
If you see someone who is sleeping rough, who is in distress or unwell call 999.