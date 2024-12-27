'Stay away' if you have Norovirus symptoms, Doncaster hospital urges

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 14:09 BST
Colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging members of the public to help keep norovirus out of hospitals this winter by staying away if they have symptoms of the illness.

Nicknamed the ‘winter vomiting bug’, norovirus becomes more active during the colder months, making its unfortunate victims feel particularly unwell as the weather turns chilly.

Spread via contact with contaminated items, it can rapidly infect close-knit areas such as hospitals, schools and nursing homes.

Colleagues at the Trust are urging anyone who has nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea not to visit hospital until they have been completely symptom-free for at least 48 hours.

'Stay away' if you have Norovirus symptoms, Doncaster hospital urges.
'Stay away' if you have Norovirus symptoms, Doncaster hospital urges.

If they visit before then, it could mean that they unwittingly pass the tricky bug onto hospital patients and staff.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse, said: “Norovirus is very contagious and can infect anyone. If it spreads within a hospital, it can have extremely worrying consequences for patients who are already ill.

“That’s why it is so important not to visit until you have been symptom-free for at least a couple of days. An outbreak may mean we have to restrict admissions and visitors to wards in order to contain the virus.

"So the message is clear, if you’ve think you’ve got the bug, do not visit until you’re feeling better.”

Although very unpleasant, norovirus usually clears up in one or two days and most people can care for themselves with paracetamol and plenty of fluids.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of projectile vomiting, watery diarrhoea, while some people may also experience headaches, mild temperature and stomach cramps.

Norovirus is very contagious and can be spread through contact with an infected person, by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.

Washing your hands regularly is very successful in protecting against the virus especially before meals and after visiting the toilet.

The three rules to follow are:

Don’t come to hospital if you have signs of a stomach upset and you do not need urgent care and treatment.

Always wash your hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before handling food.

Wait at least 48 hours after being symptom free before visiting hospital.

Following these simple yet very effective steps, can help keep patients safe and norovirus out of hospitals.

