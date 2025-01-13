State-of-the-art surgical robot settles in at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In May last year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), with support from the Trust's Charity, procured a state-of-the-art surgical robot.

Known as ‘Robi Sheldon Alan Surgeonator’ or ‘Robi’ for short, the robot provides a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery.

Operated by a surgeon, a camera and robotic arms are inserted inside the patient and controlled from a console using an advanced set of instruments for minimally invasive surgery. This procedure allows for greater precision than traditional laparoscopic (also known as “keyhole”) or open surgery.

Michael Smethurst, a 54-year-old lorry driver, was the first patient to undergo a colorectal operation performed by Robi. The procedure successfully removed a cancerous tumour from his right colon, along with 17 lymph nodes. Just two weeks after surgery, Michael was walking two miles a day, and by five weeks, he was back to cycling.

Patient Michael pictured with the Da Vinci Surgical XI robot and DBTH surgeon.

"The operation hasn’t left me with any noticeable scarring, and I was walking a day later. I’ve also been told that I less likely to develop a hernia due to the nature of the operation.

"I would absolutely recommend this method of surgery to others in my position - Robi is the way forward."

One of the colleagues involved in Michael’s surgery was Miss Victoria Proctor, Colorectal Consultant and General Surgeon at the Trust.

Miss Proctor shared the following about Michael’s surgery: "Michael was our first ever robotic case at DBTH. He was discharged home three days after surgery and has made an excellent recovery."

Colorectal Robotic Surgery Team and patient Michael pictured with the Da Vinci Surgical XI robot.

At just five weeks after surgery, Michael was back at work on light duties and riding his bike on rollers in the garage - highlighting the benefits of minimally invasive robotic surgery, in helping patients to return to their normal lives more quickly after major surgery.

Since Michael's procedure, a further 114 patients have undergone robotic surgery at DBTH.

Miss Proctor added: "We look forward to being able to offer robotic surgery and its associated benefits to many more patients in the future."

Robi was purchased last year following support by DBTH Charity and the Fred and Ann Green Legacy.

For inquiries on supporting DBTH and contributing to future healthcare innovations, please contact the Fundraising and Communications Team at 01302 644244 or [email protected]