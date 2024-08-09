South Yorkshire business champions national campaign to support breastfeeding mums

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shocking one in four women experience a perinatal mental health problem and 70 per cent will hide or underplay their maternal mental health difficulties.

This Breastfeeding Awareness Week, celebrity advocates Ferne McCann and Anna Mathur, both well known for campaigning to support wellbeing and mental health for mums, join Pippeta, the Sheffield-based business behind award-winning hands-free breast pumps and accessories, to launch their new Mum Ribbon Movement.

Renowned psychotherapist and author Anna Mathur, whose original ribbon movement has inspired thousands of mums to connect and support each other, expresses her enthusiasm for this new chapter.

“I see first-hand that maternal mental health issues are on the rise, and loneliness plus a lack of support is a huge part of this. Breastfeeding can be both beautiful and challenging. Taking the pressure ‘off mum’, by giving you permission to accept help, armed with the knowledge that you are supported and not judged, will undoubtably demonstrate that the smallest, simplest act of kindness and understanding can change someone’s day for the better.”

Ferne McCann backing national campaign to support breastfeeding mums.

Celebrity mum of two and breastfeeding advocate Ferne McCann has been working with Pippeta this year and additionally supports the brand’s Mum Ribbon Movement. “As a mother myself, I have experienced the ups and downs that come with breastfeeding. Pippeta’s Mum Ribbon Movement is a beautiful way to acknowledge our shared experiences and support one another.

"By tying a ribbon, we are not just sharing our stories; we are creating a community of strength and understanding. I am proud to be part of this movement and encourage all mums to join in.”

Through the simple, yet symbolic act of tying ribbons, Pippeta is continuing what Anna started. It’s so easy to be involved! It’s as easy as tying it to a handbag or pram, showing people that you’re willing to chat, share a nappy or even help with breastfeeding advice.

Driving the message that breastfeeding should not be ‘just about mums’, the brand intends to expand the ribbon’s influence to encourage partners, grandparents, wider family members, friends and caregivers to show support, share experiences and encourage connections.

Pippeta invites breastfeeding families from all walks of life to participate in its Mum Ribbon Movement by tying a ribbon in a meaningful location, sharing stories on social media with the hashtag #PippetaMumRibbonMovement, together with tagging @mypippeta and @annamathur, in order to facilitate strong and supportive community.

Ribbon Movement Ribbons are available free of charge (plus postage) from https://pippeta.com/products/the-mum-ribbon-movement.