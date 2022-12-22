Seven new additions welcomed as Breastfeeding Peer Support Volunteers in Doncaster

The new volunteers received their certificates of achievement in December. They will play an important role in helping to support mums to breastfeed and families by sharing their knowledge from their own lived experience as mums themselves.

Claire Wyatt, RDaSH Health Visitor and Infant Feeding Co-ordinator, said: “I am so proud of the dedication that each volunteer has in wanting to help other mothers with their breastfeeding journey. Congratulations and very well done on receiving your certificates.”

The new volunteers will meet and support mums and families in groups in the community, and on the postnatal wards at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The new Breastfeeding Peer Support Volunteers with their certificates