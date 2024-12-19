Second cohort of research nurses begins work at Doncaster hospital

The second cohort of healthcare professionals selected for the Chief Nurse Research Internship has officially started their journey at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The programme is designed for nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals (NMAHPs) at the Trust who are eager to expand their knowledge of research.

Launched in 2023, the initiative has already seen five successful candidates complete the programme, with several going on to apply for master’s degrees and continuing their research journeys.

This year’s cohort is comprised of five candidates representing various healthcare professions including pediatrics, physiotherapy and theatres.

Over the next six months, each intern will dedicate one day per week to training and conducting a research project that aligns with their specialty and research interests.

These projects have been carefully chosen to provide meaningful contributions to their areas of practice and enhance patient care.

The programme, which allows participants to gain initial exposure to clinical research, offers a solid foundation for those considering a research career. The inaugural cohort has already made significant strides, with some now applying for advanced degrees and research fellowships.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, commented: “It’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm and potential of this year’s interns as they embark on their research journey. The success of the first cohort has shown us how valuable initiatives like this are in promoting evidence-based care for our patients.

“We are confident that this new group will achieve great things and contribute meaningfully to their fields. We look forward to supporting their development over the coming months and witnessing the outcomes of their research.”