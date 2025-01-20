Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To coincide with Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, the Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust Cervical Screening Laboratory, which processes cervical screening samples from locations including Yorkshire, in partnership with Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland, have announced today the launch of a public awareness campaign – Let’s Talk Cervical Screening.

The initiative aims to educate women and people with a cervix about cervical screening (also known as a ‘smear test’), raise understanding about human papillomavirus (HPV) as well as help alleviate any concerns when it comes to booking and attending an appointment.

Throughout Yorkshire and the Humber, data show over 430,000 women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25-64 years are not up to date with their cervical screening.

These figures mean around one in three of those eligible have not attended their latest appointment. In Doncaster the figure who have not attended is 23,834.

Screening campaign launches in Doncaster for Cervical Cancer Prevention Week 2025.

“A high proportion of Yorkshire and the Humber’s population is not up to date with their cervical screening and there is an urgent need to boost uptake rates,” said Trudy Johnson, North East and Yorkshire Cervical Screening Laboratory Manager, Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust .

“We want to find the hundreds of thousands of individuals who are missing their cervical screening and encourage them to get checked.”

Some of the most common barriers to cervical screening attendance include misunderstanding that the test is for cervical cancer when it is not (it is not a test for cancer, it is a test to help prevent cancer), not knowing what to expect and fear of the unknown.

The dread of getting bad news or thinking you would rather not know if you had cancer are further reasons some don’t go. In addition, not having time, not prioritising, or having had a bad experience in the past have been found to make people hesitant, as well as embarrassment.

In some communities, cancer isn’t talked about and is often still seen as a taboo subject. Addressing these challenges through education and support is crucial to improving participation and ensuring early detection of potential health issues.

As part of the campaign, a website has been built providing information about cervical screening together with a film containing open dialogue about what happens during a check.

Women and people with a cervix can expect to see the campaign in their YouTube, Facebook and Instagram feeds, as well as their Google searches. Posters and digital signage have been made visible in public areas and services, as well as GP surgeries and hospitals. Informational leaflets will also be available to pick up.

Kate Leyenda, aged 33, from Yorkshire, is a part of the Let's Talk Cervical Screening campaign. She said: "I have had more appointments than a regular woman because of my endometriosis and the challenge of getting the condition diagnosed.

"Despite having around 15 screenings, I still find the whole ordeal unpleasant, but I know how important it is and what to expect now. I can understand why people might be a bit nervous and avoid the letter when it comes. I decided to participate in the campaign because I believe frank discussion can create a space where people feel empowered to take crucial steps to protect and prioritise their cervical health.”

“We are immensely proud to collaborate with Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust Cervical Screening Laboratory to launch this important campaign," said Dr. Ashton Harper, Head of Medical Affairs, Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland.

"Cervical cancer is almost always preventable and screening has the potential to save lives. Milestones like Cervical Cancer Prevention Week offer a heightened opportunity for critical conversation and I encourage anyone with concerns or unanswered questions about screening to engage with the campaign’s resources or speak to a health professional.”