Sam Wilde appointed Chief Finance Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has announced the appointment of Sam Wilde as the Trust’s new Chief Finance Officer.

Sam joins from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, where he has served as Director of Finance and Business Intelligence since 2018.

As Chief Finance Officer, Sam will be a key member of the Trust’s Executive Team, responsible for all aspects of financial management.

The role involves ensuring robust financial governance and supporting the Trust in achieving its strategic goals while maintaining financial sustainability. Sam will lead the finance team, manage budgets, oversee financial reporting, and ensure that resources are used effectively to support the delivery of high-quality healthcare services.

Additionally, part of the role includes oversight of Estates and Facilities, Information Technology and Digital Transformation, and the Project Management Office.

Sam brings extensive experience in financial leadership within the NHS and the private sector. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree, is a Chartered Management Accountant, and has held senior financial roles in both healthcare and industry.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services, Sam played a crucial role in maintaining financial stability, achieving cost efficiencies, and supporting the organisation’s outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Speaking about the appointment, Sam said: “I am delighted to be joining Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals as the Chief Finance Officer. I look forward to working with the team to build on the Trust’s successes and tackle the financial challenges ahead. My aim is to ensure that our financial resources are used effectively to support the best possible care for our patients.”

DBTH, like many NHS Trusts, is currently facing financial pressures, but remains committed to maintaining stability while providing high-quality care.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive of DBTH, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Sam to the Trust. His extensive experience and strong track record in financial management make him an excellent addition to our team.

“We believe we have made a fantastic appointment and look forward to working closely with Sam as we continue to navigate the financial challenges facing the Trust.

“Sam will join the Trust in the coming weeks to ensure an excellent induction and handover from our current Chief Finance Officer, Jon Sargent.

“I would also like to thank Jon for his dedication and significant contributions since 2016. Jon has been a valued member of the team, and we wish him all the best for the future.”